Two accused of stealing from Martha’s House

OKEECHOBEE — A man and woman have been arrested for their alleged connection with the theft of donated items from the front porch of Martha’s House, which operates a shelter for victim’s of domestic violence.
Records at the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) show Lisamarie Amanda Lorenz was arrested Saturday, Nov. 5, after trying to flee from deputies. Lorenz lists an address of N.E. 356th Court in Okeechobee.
Also reportedly involved in the Friday, Oct. 28, theft was Dale Lee Proudfoot, 34, of a N.W. 110th St. address in Okeechobee. He was arrested Monday, Nov. 7.
Lorenz and Proudfoot have both been charged with one felony count of burglary of an unoccupied structure and one misdemeanor charge of petit theft. Lorenz has also been charged with one misdemeanor account of resisting a law enforcement officer without violence.
Lorenz was booked into the Okeechobee County Jail on a bond of $6,000. Jail records show she has been released on bond.
Proudfoot’s bond was set at $3,000.
The pair are charged with going onto the Martha’s House porch and helping themselves to a DeWalt cordless drill, valued at $100; a standing floor lamp valued at $25; and, miscellaneous clothing valued at $100.
OCSO Deputy William Jolly’s arrest report stated while making a traffic stop in the 9000 block of N.W. 240th St. on Friday, Nov. 4, he saw a small car enter the parking lot of Eagle Island Farm. The deputy stated he tried to make contact with the driver of the 2007 blue Kia automobile, but the driver would not stop.
“The car sped away and drove up into an open bay where the driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot. I did not see the driver at any point,” noted Deputy Jolly.
Other deputies soon arrived to help Deputy Jolly. Among them was Deputy Brian Cross and his K-9 Magnum.
“Deputy Cross gave a K-9 warning then we heard a female voice, later identified as Lorenz, state ‘I am coming out. I’m over here,’” noted Deputy Jolly’s report.
The woman was then seen climbing down from the top of a storage room inside the building. She was taken into custody without further incident.
Deputy Jolly, Deputy Cross and K-9 Magnum searched the building did not find anyone else at that time.
Martha’s House, located on U.S. 441 N., provides shelter for victims of domestic violence.
