Truck runs into house; Vehicle hits and kills Okeechobee man who was sitting on front porch

OKEECHOBEE  — A 56-year-old Okeechobee man was accidentally killed over the weekend as he sat on the front porch of a S.E. 28th Street home.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) press release Jeffrey Roy Bedwell was pronounced dead at the scene of the June 24 incident.

The release states a 2004 Ford F-250 pickup truck driven by Lawrence Welton Bedwell, 63, of Okeechobee, struck the man sitting on the porch.

Apparently Lawrence Bedwell had turned into the home’s driveway around 4 p.m. and instead of braking, he accidentally accelerated and struck the victim.

The crash remains under investigation.

