Tot found standing in street

OKEECHOBEE — Two neighbors stepped in immediately to help Tuesday morning when they spotted a small child standing in the intersection of N.E. 28th Avenue and N.E. Eighth Street.
A report by Deputy Joseph Hall, of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) stated the men saw a small child around 10:12 a.m. The blond haired little boy was clad in a diaper and standing by himself.
Deputy Hall pointed out in his report that a 66-year-old neighbor of the small boy picked him up and held him until the deputy arrived.
According to the deputy the neighbors directed him to the child’s house on N.E. Eighth Street. When the deputy went to that home he met with the child’s 25-year-old uncle. The child’s mother, continued the deputy, had gone into Okeechobee.
“I asked (him) if there was a child in the house and he said yes — his nephew was asleep in the bedroom,” stated Deputy Hall. “When (he) searched the bedroom, he realized (the child) was gone.”
The deputy’s report pointed out that the front door to the home was still locked with a dead bolt, but the back door was wide open. The uncle reportedly told the deputy his 2-year-old nephew can push a chair to the back door then unlock it.
Deputy Hall then turned the child over to the uncle. Because no crime had been committed, no charges were filed, added the deputy’s report.
Eric Kopp is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News