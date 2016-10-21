Thieves steal unlocked pickup

OKEECHOBEE — One vehicle owner lost a $600 pair of sunglasses; another lost a $2,000 ring; yet another person lost their 2003 pickup truck — all, because they didn’t lock their vehicles.
Detective Bill Saum, of the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), said all three thefts occurred sometime Tuesday night and were reported to police Wednesday morning, Oct. 19.
According to Detective Saum one vehicle break-in occurred in the 500 block of N.E. 10th Avenue when thieves found two unlocked vehicles. They walked off with $10 in cash and a $600 pair of sunglasses.
Two more unlocked vehicles were burglarized at a residence in the 300 block of S.E. Sixth Ave., added the investigator. Along with a $2,000 ring, thieves made off with $150 in cash and a Case knife.
Thieves are opportunists and when they found the ignition keys in an unlocked 2003 dark gray Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup truck they made the most of the opportunity, pointed out Detective Saum, and they drove off with the truck. This theft, he added, took place in the Riverbend Mobile Home Park, in the 1300 block of South Parrott Avenue.
“If anyone saw anything at all, please call us,” urged Detective Saum, regarding the three incidents.
He went on to point out OCPD Detective Jack Boon is the lead investigators on these thefts. If you have any information, contact Detective Boon at 863-763-9786.
Eric Kopp is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News