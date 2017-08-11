Thieves steal floating docks

OKEECHOBEE — It couldn’t have been easy but, none the less, someone made off with a couple of floating docks from homes along the Rim Canal.
According to a report by Deputy Tim Higgins, of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), he handled the Aug. 9 theft complaint and stated the missing dock was apparently in its place Tuesday, Aug. 8.
In that report the deputy stated he met with the 73-year-old victim who returned to her home in the 600 block of U.S. 441 S.E. around 5 p.m. Wednesday only to find her 20-foot by 8-foot floating dock gone. It had been tied to her stationary dock and a tree, she reportedly said.
During his interview with that victim, the deputy learned her neighbor’s floating dock was also missing.
Deputy Higgins went on to point out that the woman also talked to the owners of a nearby mobile home park about the theft. Those owners apparently had no knowledge of her missing dock, but took it upon themselves to contact a local construction company that is replacing a sea wall at the park.
The deputy’s report then states representatives from that company recalled seeing both docks in place when they left the job site around 3:30 p.m.
The victim reportedly told Deputy Higgins she “… looked up and down the canal from where she could see, but did not see anything.”
She described the floating dock as being made of wooden planks with tie-down cleats on each end. The planks apparently sat on square floating devices, added the deputy’s report. She also estimated the dock’s value to be around $300. The report did not indicate an estimated value of the other dock.
Deputy Higgins went on to note in his report that the victim was going to get a boat and search the Rim Canal.
If anyone has information on the missing docks, they are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 863-763-3117.
