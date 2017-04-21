Thieves raid stored RVs

OKEECHOBEE — Thieves have hit a recreational vehicle (RV) storage facility on U.S. 441 S.E. hard and have made off with a number of television sets.
Various reports by Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) deputies indicate there have been as many as 12 documented burglaries of RVs parked at A Plus RV, located at 3606 U.S. 441 S.E. So far, at least nine televisions and one CD/VCR player have been stolen.
In some instances deputies have been unable to determine if anything was taken because the owners have not been contacted.
The OCSO reports also point out attempts had been made to gain entrance into a number of other RVs parked at the facility. But, for whatever reason, the interlopers did not gain entry.
According to the reports the first burglary occurred Dec. 28, 2016, while the last one reported was Thursday, April 13.
In some of the break-ins, OCSO crime scene technologist Kathleen Watson has been able to retrieve latent prints from the campers.
A similar incident occurred March 16 at the Quick & Easy Storage facility, 4619 U.S. 441 S.E.
OCSO Deputy Mathew Huffman noted in his report the owner of a 2017 Starcraft RV had left his camper at the facility overnight. When he returned the next day he found someone had tampered with the lock on the door.
The only thing he could find missing was a 20-inch Samsung television that was mounted on the wall of the camper.
All of these cases have been turned over to OCSO Detective Sergeant Jimmy Mills.
If you have any information concerning these burglaries, contact Sgt. Mills at 863-763-3117.
Eric Kopp is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News