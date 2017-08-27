Teen accused of having sex with girl

OKEECHOBEE — An Okeechobee teen has been sent to a juvenile detention center following his arrest for reportedly having consensual sexual relations with a 14-year-old girl.
Tifton Dennis Allen, 16, N.E. 15th Ave., was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 23, on one felony count of lewd and lascivious battery – victim 12 to 15 years of age.
He was booked into the Okeechobee County Jail then taken to the St. Lucie Regional Detention Center in Fort Pierce.
The initial complaint was handled by Deputy Daniel Eng, of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO). The case was then turned over to OCSO Detective Corporal Ted Van Deman, who ultimately obtained a warrant for Allen’s arrest.
According to the detective’s probable cause affidavit, on which the arrest was based, Allen and the girl had relations on three different occasions. The first time they were together the girl was 14 years old. On the subsequent two incidents the girl was 15 years of age.
Cpl. Van Deman also pointed out in his affidavit that Allen took videos of himself with the girl on his cell phone.
When contacted, assistant state attorney Terry Tribble said despite Allen’s arrest the case is still under investigation.
Eric Kopp is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News