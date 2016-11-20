SUV burglarized at boat ramp

OKEECHOBEE — Items totaling over $2,000 were stolen from a locked sports utility vehicle Thursday while it was parked at the Lock 7 boat ramp.
The owner of the 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe reportedly told Deputy Gerardo Vasquez, of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle and his belongings were intact when he parked the SUV at 8 a.m.
Deputy Vasquez stated in his report the window in the vehicle’s tailgate was broken out and several items were stolen, including: a Dell laptop computer; a Brookstone roller traveler bag; an Under Armor black duffel bag; a red Bass Pro Shops 100-mle-an-hour fishing suit; two pair of gloves; size 11 boots; a hand bag; and two check books.
According to the deputy’s report those items had an estimated total value of $2,730.
The 50-year-old Tahoe owner apparently told the deputy he parked his vehicle next to a pickup truck. Then, when he returned to his vehicle around 3 p.m. the rear window was broken out, the truck was gone and his valuables were missing.
Deputy Vasquez went on to point out in his report that he was able to lift some partial latent fingerprints from the front and rear doors on the driver’s side of the SUV.
“The photos and latent fingerprints were placed into evidence. The latent fingerprints are to be processed,” stated the deputy’s report.
Deputy Vasquez went on to point out the owner of the vehicle was visiting here from Winter Haven, and will provide the deputy with the computer’s serial numbers.
Eric Kopp is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News