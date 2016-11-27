Someone takes horse on ‘joy ride’

OKEECHOBEE — Everyone has heard about the headless horseman, but what about the riderless horse?
Tuesday, Nov. 22, Deputy Joann Henderson, of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), was sent to a home on N.E. 101st Avenue due to a suspicious incident.
When the deputy arrived she spoke with the caller — a 48-year-old man whose horse was found around 4:30 p.m. standing alone on N.E. 96th Street.
According to the deputy’s report a neighbor had called the man and told him about his horse. Thinking the horse had escaped, the man went to retrieve it.
When he arrived at the scene he found his horse — wearing its saddle. And, continued the deputy’s report, the horse had been ridden. The man could tell this due to the heat that remained under the saddle.
The last time the man had seen his horse it was in his back yard, “… along with thousands of dollars worth of horse equipment,” noted Deputy Henderson.
Although the man’s back yard is fenced there is no lock on the gate. However, he reportedly told the deputy that will now change.
The horse had obviously been taken for a joy ride, but the deputy stated there were no signs the animal had been abused.
Even though the man did not know who took the horse, he did have a warning for the unknown horseman: “If he finds out who took it, he advised they can shovel (the) poop in his yard,” Deputy Henderson pointed out.
The deputy’s report does not state if the saddle and other gear on the horse belong to the animal’s owner.
Eric Kopp is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News