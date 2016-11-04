Shooting victim hospitalized

OKEECHOBEE — Information was sketchy as police were busily canvassing homes along N.E. Fifth Street as they tried to determine a motive for a late-afternoon shooting Friday.
Detective Bill Saum, of the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), said his agency got the call late Nov. 4 that a man had been shot but was conscious. He estimated the man to be in his early 20s.
He did say his agency has three possible suspects.
“We got the call there was a shooting and when we arrived the victim was in a home at 1009 N.E. Fifth St.,” said the detective. “He had several gunshot wounds and was flown out to a hospital on the coast.”
The veteran investigator chose not to speculate on the motive for the shooting, but did say he found suspected marijuana lying on the street.
Other OCPD officers were walking up and down the street of this quiet residential neighborhood looking for anyone who may have information as to what happened.
Eric Kopp is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News