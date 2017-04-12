Shooting competitor shoots self

OKEECHOBEE — A man competing in a shooting contest Saturday at the OK Corral Shooting Club over the weekend apparently became excited and shot himself.
Deputy Jose Garduno, of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), said the victim of the accidental shooting was taken to the Raulerson Hospital emergency room for treatment. The report did not indicate if the victim was admitted to the hospital.
The 34-year-old West Palm Beach man reportedly told the deputy he was taking part in a shooting competition and became excited.
“(He) stated he began dancing with the firearm in his right hand. While ‘busting a move’ (he) accidentally pulled the trigger,” noted the deputy’s report. “(He) was unaware a round was in the chamber, therefore shooting himself in the leg.”
Deputy Garduno also pointed out when he arrived at the gun range all firearms had been “… stored for safety,” — including the victim’s.
The victim, added the deputy, was conscious and in high spirits.
The bullet entered the upper right side of the man’s thigh then exited near the knee. The projectile then traveled down his leg and struck the top of his shoe.
“(He) admitted the shooting was an accidental discharge,” added the deputy.
According to Deputy Garduno no charges were filed.
The OK Corral Shooting Club is located at 9449 N.E. 48th St.
Eric Kopp is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News