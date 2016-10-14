Search on for stolen trailer, generators

OKEECHOBEE — A detective with the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is asking the public to keep their eyes open for a stolen trailer that will likely contain two stolen generators.
Detective Mark Shireman said those items were stolen from the 32000 block area of N.W. Third Drive in Okeechobee County sometime between 7 p.m. on Oct. 5, to 10 a.m. on Oct. 6.
He described the trailer as a white, 12-foot enclosed Wells Cargo trailer bearing the Florida license tag of 913VWV. The vehicle identification number (VIN) of that trailer is 1WC2OOD15V3036863.
Detective Shireman said one of the generators is a black, Briggs & Stratton 5650 watt model. The second is a red Generac 5500 watt model. The serial numbers for those generators is unknown.
If anyone has information about this case, they are asked to contact Detective Shireman at 863-763-3117, ext. 5113 and refer to case numbers 16S2271 and 16S22779.
