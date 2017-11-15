School bus camera records theft

OKEECHOBEE — A high school student was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly stealing from classmates’ book bags that had been left unattended on the bus.
Mary Lashaun Edwards, 15, N.W. 11th St., Okeechobee was arrested Nov. 9 on a felony charge of burglary of a conveyance and nine counts of misdemeanor charge of petit theft.
She was booked into the Okeechobee County Jail and then transported to St. Lucie Regional Detention Center in Fort Pierce.
According to an arrest report by School Resource Officer Deputy Donnie Holmes, of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), was approached by a teacher in reference to a theft.
The teacher reportedly told Deputy Holmes that the class was at the Ag farm and when they all got onto the Ag bus back to the school, some of the students said their book bags had been messed with. Nine students told the teacher that they were missing money.
The teacher apparently went to the bus garage to view the bus video and found Edwards on the bus by herself. In the video, she can reportedly be seen going through the book bags.
The report from Deputy Holmes stated that he informed the Okeechobee High School Dean, retrieved Edwards from her class and escorted her to the dean’s office where she was explained the situation.
While the deputy was conversing with Edwards, the bus video was sent to the dean’s computer. The video showed that Edwards rummaged through book bags, took some items out of a few of the bags and placed what she took in her pocket or bra.
Edwards was told that she would likely be arrested for theft, noted the report.
One of the students stated in the report that Edwards supposedly left to go the bathroom and was gone for a while.
The report concluded that the theft from the nine students included a total of $80 in cash, an iPhone charger (valued at $25) and a Coach wallet (valued at $70).
A copy of the video was put into evidence. Edwards’ mother was made aware of the incident. She stated that Edwards should not have had any money on her because she did not work and her mother had not given her any cash.