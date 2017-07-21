Report: Woman tried to kill paramour

OKEECHOBEE — A 28-year-old local woman accused of trying to kill her live-in boyfriend is being held without bond in the Okeechobee County Jail.
Erica Marie Delacruz, N.W. 20th Ave., was arrested Wednesday, July 19, on one count of attempted murder. She allegedly stabbed her paramour of 10 years in the chest with a butcher knife that had an 8-inch blade.
The victim was taken to Raulerson Hospital then later flown out to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in Fort Pierce, stated a report by Detective Max Waldron, the arresting officer. As of Thursday afternoon, the victim was still in the hospital. His condition was not known as of newspaper deadline.
Detective Waldron, of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), stated in his report the man was asleep when he was stabbed.
According to the victim’s brother, who lives in the same home, the lights were off in the home and he had just gone to bed when he heard screams from the area of the living room sometime around midnight. He then got up to investigate.
When he walked into the living room he saw his brother “… holding his chest and bleeding severely,” offered the detective’s report.
Detective Waldron’s report detailed how an alleged argument between Delacruz and her boyfriend escalated to the point where she closed and locked the bedroom door then stabbed the victim.
Through interviews, the detective stated he learned other people in the home that they had to force open the bedroom door. And, when they did, they saw the victim and Delacruz on the bedroom floor. The victim, bleeding from the wound to his chest, appeared to be holding Delacruz down and she was holding the butcher knife in her right hand, noted the detective.
“Erica was attempting to stab him with the knife,” stated the detective.
The couple was separated, which allowed the victim to get out of the room, and the knife was reportedly taken away from Delacruz.
Besides the wound to his chest, the victim also had some superficial defensive wounds.
Eric Kopp is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News