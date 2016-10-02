Report: Woman threatened to kill ex lover

OKEECHOBEE — A woman being held in the county jail for reportedly violating her probation has been arrested for allegedly threatening to kill her former boyfriend.
Tiffany Michelle Platt, 29, U.S. 441 N., was arrested Thursday, Sept. 29, on a felony charge of written threat to kill or do bodily injury.
She is being held in the Okeechobee County Jail on a bond of $25,000.
Platt was incarcerated for allegedly violating her probation that was based on an original felony charge of petit theft – third offense. She was being held without bond on that charge.
A report by Deputy Ryane Ammons, of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), indicated on or about Sept. 15 Platt sent threatening text messages to her former paramour.
The report documented how she allegedly threatened to kill her former boyfriend and how he reportedly received a photo of a silver handgun with wooden grips via text message.
Around 12:25 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, the man was awakened by a noise on the outside of his home. When he went to investigate he found Platt trying to crawl through a kitchen window, stated Deputy Ammons, adding the man had padlocked the door to his home to keep Platt out.
Upon his arrival at the man’s home, Deputy Ammons said he also noticed the front windshield of a blue Chevrolet parked at the man’s home was cracked.
That vehicle apparently belongs to the male victim.
Then, when he entered the home to photograph the scene, Deputy Ammons stated he found a folding camouflage pocket knife near the front door of the residence.
“When asked, (the male victim) stated he did not own a camouflage pocket knife,” noted the deputy.
According to the deputy’s report a witness who lives near the man’s home reportedly made a statement of seeing someone strike the man’s home as well as a blue vehicle with what appeared to be a wooden bat.
“I was unable to determine what item was used to break the windshield due to no point of impact,” offered Deputy Ammons.
The deputy went on to state that he found a wooden walking stick at the scene. He then confiscated that stick as evidence.
Deputy Ammons also applied for, and received, a search warrant for Platt’s cell phone so that text messages sent from her to her ex-boyfriend, as well as those from him to her, could be retrieved and preserved for evidence.
Eric Kopp is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News