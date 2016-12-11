Report: Woman jailed for taking burritos

OKEECHOBEE — A local woman was arrested Wednesday night after she reportedly tried to steal three frozen burritos from Walmart.
Officer Charles Green, of the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), indicated in his arrest report the burritos were valued at $5.29.
The woman was arrested Dec. 7 on a misdemeanor charge of retail theft. She was then booked into the Okeechobee County Jail on a bond of $2,500.
According to Officer Green’s report the 23-year-old woman and a female friend were seen walking around the department store around 10 p.m. The woman was apparently seen picking up the burritos and putting them in her shopping cart.
She and her friend then went to another aisle toward the center of the store, where she allegedly concealed the food items in her purse.
Both women then walked past the cash registers and out of the store. They didn’t get far, however, as Officer Green stopped them and escorted both women back into the store.
The woman’s friend, stated the officer, was not charged and was released.
Officer Green had arrested the woman recently on a felony grand theft charge after she tried to walk out of Walmart with over $300 worth of items.
The OCPD officer arrested the woman Wednesday and took her to the county jail without any further incident, and without her burritos.
Eric Kopp is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News