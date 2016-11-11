Report: Stolen bank card used to buy cosmetics

OKEECHOBEE — A local woman is accused of stealing another woman’s bank card and buying over $1,000 worth of items online — most, of which, were cosmetics and hair care products.
Ashley Nicole Casselton, 29, S.E. 86th Blvd., was arrested Nov. 8 on one felony count of grand theft. She is being held in the Okeechobee County Jail on a bond of $2,500.
Detective Javier Gonzalez, of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), stated in his arrest report that Casselton purchased the items from either amazon.com or walmart.com.
In all, he continued, Casselton bought items totaling $1,090.73.
The theft was discovered when the victim checked her bank account and noticed her account was in the red by about $300.
Through his investigation the OCSO investigator found several boxes in the victim’s name that were delivered to a N.E. 71st Avenue address where Casselton was apparently living at one time. When queried by the detective, the homeowner verified the woman had lived there for a time but he had “… kicked her out,” stated the report.
Among the items reportedly purchased on the stolen card were: seven containers of red hair color; shampoo; hair conditioners; clothing; a touchscreen tablet; a Kindle e-reader; makeup; and, gift cards.
One gift card, four containers of ‘runway red’ hair color; one, four-pack of shampoo and conditioner; and, two gift cards have been recovered, Detective Gonzalez noted.
Eric Kopp is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News