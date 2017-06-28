Report: Couple rented, then pawned items

OKEECHOBEE — A couple was arrested on felony charges Friday night as they entered a DUI checkpoint on S.R. 70 East and were spotted by a deputy who was reportedly looking for them.
Arrested were James Allen Trammel, 40, N.E. 103rd Ave., Okeechobee, and , 41, of the same address.
They were each charged with dealing in stolen property, giving false ownership information to a pawnbroker and failure to return leased property.
Both Trammel and Bain are being held in the Okeechobee County Jail on a bond of $22,500 each.
Arrest reports by Deputy Bart Potter, of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), stated items were being rented from the Rent-a-Center (RAC), 408 E. N. Park St., then pawned for cash.
Among the merchandise rented by the couple was: a 55-inch Phillips television valued at $1,619.19; a Dell 11.6-inch laptop computer valued at $1,218.47; a 55-inch LG Smart TV valued at $2,242; a 65-inch Smart TV valued at $3,039.24; a Sharp 60-inch Smart TV valued at $2,729.22; and, a Dell laptop computer valued at $1,218.47.
According to the deputy’s report, Bain took Trammel and others into the store to rent items and take advantage of a special promotion being offered by the center. By using the store’s promotion, Bain would reportedly receive credit toward her rental purchases by bringing in a new customer.
In some instances, the person renting the equipment did make an initial rental payment.
In his report, Deputy Potter indicated Bain and Trammel pawned their merchandise and received: $250 for the Phillips TV; $100 for the Dell 11.6-inch laptop; $250 for the 55-inch LG Smart TV; $250 for the 65-inch LG Smart TV; $225 for the Sharp 60-inch Smart TV; and, $80 for the other 11.6-inch Dell laptop computer.
“Although Carlena Bain pawned the items that James Trammel leased, he was present with Carlena during both the lease and the pawn,” noted Deputy Potter.
The deputy’s report goes on to indicate that after the initial payment was made, no payments were made on the rental items. Also, no payments were made to the pawn shop for the pawned merchandise.
A RAC representative reportedly told Deputy Potter the center had called twice a day and gone by the Trammel/Bain residence because they were behind in their rental payments, but no one would answer the phone or come to the door when they knocked.
Deputy Potter indicated his investigation into this matter is continuing.
Eric Kopp is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News