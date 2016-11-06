Report: Couple held truck as payment for drugs

OKEECHOBEE — Arrest reports detail how a local couple took a man’s pickup truck because he owed them money for drugs, and wouldn’t give it back to the man’s wife.
The report by Deputy Joseph Hall, of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), went on to say the female victim has since kicked her husband out of their home.
Caretrice Earline Gordon, 30, N.W. Ninth Drive, was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 1, on felony charges of burglary of an occupied dwelling, extortion and grand theft-motor vehicle.
Her boyfriend, Cornelius Monray Merriweather, of the same address, was arrested Thursday, Nov. 3, when his bond was revoked. Sheriff’s office records show he is charged with the same three felonies.
Like Gordon, Merriweather was booked into the Okeechobee County Jail. Gordon’s bond was set at $15,000. Jail records show she has been released on bond.
Even though Merriweather’s bond on the new charges was also set at $15,000, he is being held without bond on the bond revocation.
Merriweather, 21, was free on bond following his arrest earlier this year on sale of a controlled substance (cocaine) and possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) with intent to sell.
According to Deputy Hall’s Nov. 1 report, Merriweather and his paramour went to the truck owner’s home and demanded the woman pay them $900 “or, they wouldn’t get their truck back.”
A friend of the victims later found the 2014 Dodge Ram pickup at the apartment shared by Merriweather and Gordon on N.W. Ninth Drive.
“I located the Dodge pickup truck on vacant property in the 800 block of N.W. 12th Street unoccupied with the keys on the passenger’s seat,” stated Deputy Hall. “The truck didn’t appear to be damaged.”
Gordon was arrested later that day.
Deputy Hall’s report stated the truck has been returned to the female victim.
