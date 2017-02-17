Police seize marijuana from local home, arrest 2

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force seized more than seven pounds of marijuana from a local home on Wednesday.
Detective Chad Troutman of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), along with several members of the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force and Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT) executed a search warrant at a home on N.E. 60th Court in Okeechobee County on Feb. 15.
Prior to the search of the residence, Crime Scene Technicians photographed the residence’s exterior and interior, and as the detective approached the residence, he could detect the odor of marijuana. Once inside, the report continued, he could smell the odor of both burnt and green marijuana. In the first bedroom, two large glass jars were allegedly visible on the floor behind a lounge chair. One jar contained 38.80 grams of marijuana while the other contained 153.80 grams. On a table in one room, a wooden box was located with a Walmart card inside, along with 2.7 grams of marijuana, rolling papers, rolling paper device and grinder with marijuana residue.
Also found on the floor, the report stated, was a plastic bag containing 27.5 grams of marijuana. A small jar of dab/wax, otherwise known as marijuana extract, was located on top of the table. There was also an ashtray containing numerous burnt marijuana cigarettes, all of which had a total weight of 11.5 grams.
In the master bedroom closet, the police allegedly found two large black garbage bags containing 2.8 pounds of marijuana stems and trimmings.
In the closet ceiling, a hole had been cut with air conditioning ducting coming out of it. In the master bathroom, a vacuum sealer with unused bags was reportedly on top of the bathtub side. Seven bags of marijuana were found hidden underneath the bathtub, and the tub allegedly had access to the plumbing from under the sink area next to the tub. Of the seven bags, the report stated, two were sandwich style bags containing 35.2 grams and 37.0 grams of marijuana. Two were gallon sized and contained 96.2 grams and 83.5 grams. The remaining three bags were vacuumed sealed and contained 157.8 grams, 160.1 grams and 159.9 grams.
The report stated that in the main living area, a small bag containing .7 grams was located on top of the TV entertainment center.
In addition to the marijuana discovered inside the main house, the task force purportedly found 21 marijuana plants with active root systems in the mother-in-law addition. The addition, according to the report, was divided into two separate rooms with a garage door at the back of one of them. Inside this room were separate homemade wooden frame grow rooms complete with insulation. Reportedly, the part of the addition housing the grow rooms was only accessible from outside and not from the living area of the addition.
Along with the plants, law enforcement allegedly confiscated growing equipment, which was actively being used to include times, grow lights, ballasts, plant bamboo sticks and fans, thermometers, water hoses and a watering system, stated the report.
All marijuana plants, along with the finished product — meaning ready for resale, weighed approximately 7.6 pounds. 973 grams (2.14 pounds) of usable marijuana was allegedly packaged and ready for use and the remaining 5.45 pounds was from the plants and trimmings. The report stated that a sample was tested on site and showed positive for the presence of marijuana.
Kirk Rayman, 51 and Karen Rayman, 51, were both arrested on felony charges of cultivation of marijuana with intent to sell and possession of marijuana over 20 grams, and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Two other persons who were on the property were transported to the Sheriff’s Office to be interviewed.