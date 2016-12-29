Police seek public’s help in finding thieves

OKEECHOBEE — A police detective has two open theft cases that occurred at Walmart this month and he is asking the public’s help in identifying the suspects.
Detective Jack Boon, of the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), was quick to point out that the two cases are not connected, other than they both took place at the department store on South Parrott Avenue.
In the first case, the detective is trying to identify two Hispanic men who walked into the back of the store on Dec. 7, picked up a $500 television then walked out of the store without paying for the TV.
Once they reached the parking lot the men put the television in a black Ford F-150 Supercab pickup truck. The detective said the truck may well be a late 1990s model.
According to the detective each man appears to be around 5-feet-8-inches tall and around 150 pounds in weight. He went on to say the men look to be in their late 20s or early 30s.
“One was wearing a flowered shirt and the other was wearing a gray sweatshirt,” he said.
In the second case, a white male standing at least 6-feet tall and weighing around 200 pounds stole a woman’s wallet. That wallet — a flowered Vera Bradley tri-fold pocketbook — contained $1,500 in cash along with a credit card and the woman’s check book.
This incident, said Detective Boon, took place on Dec. 16.
After stealing the wallet the man got into a dark-colored sedan and left the parking lot.
This man was clad in brightly colored shorts and flip flops and looks to be bald. He also has tattoos on both arms, and possibly more tattoos on his legs.
If you have any information regarding either or both of these cases, call Detective Boon at 863-763-9786.
