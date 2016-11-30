Poachers kill, butcher calf in field

OKEECHOBEE — Evidence is being sought into the butchering of a 250-pound calf late last week while it was in a field just off of U.S. 98 North.
A report by Deputy Bryan Holden, of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), indicated poachers scaled the landowner’s fence then walked about a quarter-mile where they encountered the calf and killed it. The owner of the calf found it around 3:48 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25.
“The hide of the calf was missing from the neck to the hind quarters, with the exception of a 4-inch strip along the backbone,” noted the deputy’s report.
“The 4-inch strip of hide remaining on the calf was cut in straight line which had to have been cut with a knife.”
Deputy Holden went on to point out there were no tire tracks leading onto the landowner’s property.
The 60-year-old owner of the calf reportedly told the deputy the animal would have been worth approximately $500 to his cattle operation.
According to the deputy’s report the calf owner believes the poachers killed the calf, butchered it then used the hide to carry the meat.
“(That) is a common method of butchering used by poachers in the woods,” stated Deputy Holden.
It is believed the calf was killed sometime during the afternoon hours on Thursday, Nov. 24.
If you have any information concerning this case, contact the sheriff’s office at 863-763-3117.
