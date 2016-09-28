Okeechobee toddler struck by pickup truck

Sep 28th, 2016

OKEECHOBEEE — A 2-year-old Okeechobee child is recovering in a West Palm Beach hospital after he was reportedly run over by a pickup truck earlier this week.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report Omar Jesus Tyson was struck Monday, Sept. 26, when Harvey Lee Thin Elk, 45, was backing out of a driveway on N.W. 64th Avenue.

As Mr. Elk was backing out of the driveway, the left rear tire of his 1994 Chevrolet pickup reportedly struck the toddler.

The child was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in West Palm Beach. Omar apparently suffered a punctured lung and some other internal injuries but is recovering.


