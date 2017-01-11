Okeechobee Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help in identifying man who threw puppy over shelter fence; puppy’s leg was broken

The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who apparently threw a small puppy over a fence at the animal control office.
As a result of throwing the animal over the fence, the 6-month old puppy apparently suffered a broken leg. The injury required surgery and the 6-month old female cur mix was picked up by Nalas New Life Rescue in Palm City and relocated for the surgery.
According to information released by the sheriff’s office the incident occurred Tuesday, Jan. 3, around 4:55 p.m. A dark blue/gold bottom Ford F-150 four-door crew cab backed up to the fence at the animal control compound.
Surveillance video shows a stocky Hispanic man climbing into the bed of the truck and picking up the puppy. He then threw her over the 6-foot high fence that has three strands of barbed wire along the top.
The sheriff’s office is seeking information into the identity of the man in the pickup.
If you have any information regarding the man’s identity or this case, contact OCSO Deputy Rusty Hartsfield at 863-763-3117.
Eric Kopp is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News