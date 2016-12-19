Okeechobee man charged in murder of Amanda Suarez

A 21-year-old Okeechobee man has been arrested in connection with the Dec. 7 death of Amanda Gayle Suarez, 25.
According to a Monday, Dec. 19, press release from the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) Christopher William Shows, U.S. 441 N., was arrested on charges of first-degree premeditated murder, armed burglary of an occupied residence with a battery, desecration of a body, attempted sexual battery, grand theft and tampering with evidence.
Apparently, Shows went to the home of Mrs. Suarez and when he knocked on the door, she let him into her family’s N.W. Third Street home. After an unknown amount of time, Shows reportedly made sexual advances toward Mrs. Suarez, and when she rebuffed him, the man left the home.
After Mrs. Suarez had turned him away, Shows went to his truck, picked up a gun and went back inside the home, the report continues. He then chased the woman through her home and then shot her when she tried to run out the back door, the report states.
At the time of the attack, she was in the hallway near the master bedroom and back door, according to the report.
Blood evidence allegedly indicated she was dragged down the hallway and into the kitchen.
When OCSO Deputy William Jolly found the woman, her pants and underwear had been removed and her shirt was pulled up to expose her bra.
“The body was lying in the center of the kitchen floor and was put in a crucifix position while surrounded by pooled blood,” stated the release.
Shows then reportedly stole the woman’s phone, worth more than $100, and fled. He then tried to cover up his crime by disposing of the victim’s phone and burning his clothes, according to the detectives.
Deputy Jolly handled the initial complaint when he responded to the Town Star convenience store on S.R. 70 West after a 9-1-1 call. When he arrived at the store he spoke with Jessica Seger, who reportedly told him she had gone to her sister’s home and found her lying in a pool of blood.
Deputy Jolly then went to the N.W. Third Street home where he encountered the victim’s dog which was being aggressive and protecting the home. After the deputy secured the dog, he entered the home and found Ms. Suarez lying in a pool of blood in the kitchen.
At that point he contacted OCSO detective bureau and detectives Javier Gonzalez and Corporal Ted Van Deman both responded, as well as agents from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).
Eric Kopp is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News