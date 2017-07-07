Okeechobee man accused of battering female deputy

OKEECHOBEE — A local man has been released on bond after he was arrested and jailed for allegedly being physically confrontational Tuesday with a female deputy.
Steven Michael Williams, 25, N.E. 11th Way, was arrested July 4 on felony charges of corruption by threat, battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting a law enforcement officer with violence. He was also charged with one misdemeanor count of disorderly intoxication.
Williams was booked into the Okeechobee County Jail on a bond of $12,500.
The man was not only charged with battering Deputy Sergeant Rosemary Farless, of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), but threatening an OCSO detention deputy with physical harm.
According to the deputy’s arrest report she was sent to the 8000 block of S.R. 70 East around 5:30 a.m. regarding a man walking on the highway. The white male was not wearing a shirt but was wearing jeans.
When Sgt. Farless arrived at the scene she reportedly found a 2001 blue Dodge pickup sitting several feet off the roadway with the driver’s door open and the hood up.
She also noted the air bag had deployed, the front driver’s side tire was gone and several inches of the rim had been ground off from driving some distance without a tire and there was a long scrape on the driver’s side of the vehicle.
A few minutes later a sports utility vehicle pulled up and a man, later identified as Williams, called out to her and reportedly told her he wasn’t driving. Sgt. Farless then told him she was sent to the area because a man wearing jeans and no shirt had been seen walking close to the roadway.
At that point the man allegedly swore at her and called her a derogatory name.
Sgt. Farless then told a woman with Williams it appeared as if the truck had been involved in an accident and she was going to have it towed. Williams then reportedly said he as going to shut the hood on the truck, but Sgt. Farless told him no and to stay out of the road.
Then, in an apparent taunting manner, Williams “… walked out to the center line of S.R. 70 and started swinging his arms and screaming profanities at me,” stated Sgt. Farless.
When the deputy moved toward him, Williams allegedly walked over to the truck and shut the hood. He then got into the SUV, rolled up the passenger side window, locked the door continued to swear at the female deputy and asked: “What are you gonna do now?”
The woman in the SUV unlocked the door and Sgt. Farless reached in and grabbed the man’s wrists but he braced his feet against side walls of the floorboard.
“I tried several times to pull Williams from the SUV. He snatched his right hand free and slapped and pushed my left shoulder/arm area causing me to lose grip with my left hand,” stated the sergeant’s report.
Williams allegedly cussed the deputy again and continued to call her a derogatory name.
She resorted to using her taser but it had little effect and Williams pulled the probes out of his arm. He then shoved Sgt. Farless backward, stated her report.
By now, OCSO Deputy Greg Mullen arrived on the scene and helped remove Williams from the SUV. Deputy Mullen also handcuffed Williams and took him to jail.
At the jail, Williams apparently continued to yell and swear and demanded he be allowed to make a phone call. The detention deputy reportedly told him he would get that call once he settled down. Williams then allegedly threatened the jailer.
Williams continued his alleged rowdy behavior when he was placed in a holding cell then flooded the cell with water from the toilet.
Eric Kopp is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News