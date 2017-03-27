Okeechobee City detective seeks information on man’s whereabouts

OKEECHOBEE — One man is in custody and a second is being sought for questioning in connection with the theft of items from a local funeral home.

Robert Bryan Smith, 48, N.E. Fifth St., Okeechobee, was arrested March 3 on three counts of felony grand theft. He is being held in the Okeechobee County Jail on $45,000 bond.

According to Detective James Pickering, of the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), Smith reportedly took a mourners’ tent, a dump trailer and a Bobcat excavator from the Buxton Funeral Home.

The detective said Monday, March 27, Richard Anthony ‘Tony’ Bonnell is currently being sought for questioning in connection with those thefts.

If anyone has information concerning this cases or the whereabouts of Bonnell, they are asked to contact Detective Pickering at 863-763-9785.

