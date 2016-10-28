OCSO seeks information on missing car
OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office has requested the public’s help in locating a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox, Model LS, four-door, white in color, bearing Florida tag: CTE0R.
The vehicle was possibly loaned out or stored during the recent hurricane. Any information regarding this vehicle location, please call Detective Faulkner at 863-357-5330 or 863-763-3117.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.