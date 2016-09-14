Nine vehicles burglarized; some left unlocked

OKEECHOBEE — At least nine vehicles were burglarized over the weekend at a local RV park on S.R. 78 West.
Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) reports indicate losses were small and that some of the vehicles were left unlocked. Some OCSO reports don’t mention whether the vehicles were locked or not.
The burglaries at the Big ‘O’ RV Park, 7950 S.R. 78 W., were assigned Tuesday, Sept. 13, to OCSO Detective Howard Pickering.
According to the reports the break-ins occurred sometime during the nighttime hours Sunday, Sept. 11.
OCSO Deputy Heath Hughes worked one theft in which a $50 check was stolen from the center console of a vehicle. He then checked Monday, Sept. 12, with a local bank on which the check was drawn and learned it had not yet been cashed.
He then suggested to the victim that they stop payment on the check.
A report by Deputy Marcus Collier indicated another couple living in the park wasn’t as lucky. That couple, stated the report, own two vehicles and both were burglarized.
In this case the thief made off with a Microsoft Pro 3 Tablet from one vehicle and a Garmin GPS unit from the second vehicle. The deputy’s report did not indicate a dollar value for the stolen items.
Deputy Collier went on to state both vehicles were left unlocked.
Deputy Collier also worked another theft in which that vehicle was also left unlocked. The thief, or thieves, took a flashlight as well as some 50mg tramadol pain tablets from the sports utility vehicle.
Again, the value of the stolen items was not listed in the report.
Deputy Richard Varnadore worked another car break-in at the park in which the thief rummaged through the vehicle sometime after 10 p.m. Sunday. A GPS system, valued at $150, was stolen along with 45 $1 coins.
In the remaining break-ins nothing was reported stolen by the owners of those vehicles.
