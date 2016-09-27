Motorcycles stolen from locked shed

OKEECHOBEE — A detective with the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is asking for the public’s help in finding two dirt bikes that were stolen from a shed.

OCSO Detective Mark Shireman said the motorcycles were taken Wednesday, Sept. 21, from a locked shed at a residence in the 11000 block of N.E. 120th Street.

One of the motorcycles is a 2004 blue and yellow YZ250. No vehicle identification (VIN) number is available.stolen-dirt-bike-1

The second dirt bike is a 2004 white and black K110 with a VIN of JKALXSA174DA20169.stolen-dirt-bike-2

Nothing else was taken in the burglary, stated the investigator.

If you have any information on this theft, contact Detective Shireman at 863-763-3117, ext. 5113.

