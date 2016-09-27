Motorcycles stolen from locked shed

OKEECHOBEE — A detective with the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is asking for the public’s help in finding two dirt bikes that were stolen from a shed.
OCSO Detective Mark Shireman said the motorcycles were taken Wednesday, Sept. 21, from a locked shed at a residence in the 11000 block of N.E. 120th Street.
One of the motorcycles is a 2004 blue and yellow YZ250. No vehicle identification (VIN) number is available.
The second dirt bike is a 2004 white and black K110 with a VIN of JKALXSA174DA20169.
Nothing else was taken in the burglary, stated the investigator.
If you have any information on this theft, contact Detective Shireman at 863-763-3117, ext. 5113.
Eric Kopp is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News