Man’s four wheeler stolen for the fourth time

OKEECHOBEE — An unknown thief made off with a local man’s four wheeler — and it wasn’t even in running order.
According to the report filed by Deputy Tim Higgins of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Department, on June 1, he responded to the 6200 block of N.E. Ninth Way in reference to a theft complaint.
Upon his arrival, the deputy met with a local man who informed him that his fence had been cut and someone had entered his yard, cut a lock off a chain and stole his four wheeler, stated the report. The man indicated that at 7 p.m. the previous night, he went into his residence for the evening. At that time, his black and silver 2004 Yamaha four wheeler was chained to a tree on the west side of his residence. He noted that the four wheeler was not in running order and had previously caught fire. He told the deputy the hoses and wires were melted as well.
He then advised Deputy Higgins that around 9 a.m. Thursday morning, he went outside and found the chain had been cut and his four wheeler missing, the report stated. He also noticed tire marks in the yard, and when he examined his fence on the west side of his property, he found a section had been cut out.
According to the report, the four wheeler had been stolen and recovered three previous times. This time, the front VIN plates had been scratched so the number could not be read.