Man seeking love unknowingly seduced by teen online

OKEECHOBEE — You can’t always believe what you read on the internet, and one local man found out the truth of that adage the hard way.
On March 17 at 12:46 a.m, Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jonathon Gove met with the 22-year-old man at his residence. Upon his arrival, the man told the deputy that around 9 p.m. on March 16, he was on the Plenty of Fish dating website. He allegedly began to message a female with the username JennyRocks016, whose profile page described her as being 18 years old. According to the report, they began to talk through the site’s instant messenger.
After a short time, the female gave the young man her phone number so they could text photographs of themselves to each other, according to the report.
The young man allegedly called the phone number the female provided him, intending to talk to her so they could get to know one another better. He then asked her when she was turning 19, and the female reportedly replied that she’s “16 and will be turning 17 in a few months.”
The young man immediately ended the conversation and called law enforcement to file a report.