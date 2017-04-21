Man charged with car burglaries

OKEECHOBEE — A young man recently released from the local G4S youth facility on U.S. 441 North now finds himself in the county jail where he is being held on several felony charges.
Ladarian Robinson, 20, was arrested Tuesday, April 18, on felony charges of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance (four counts) and grand theft. He is also charged with three misdemeanor counts of petit theft.
Those arrests stem from his breaking into four vehicles around 2 p.m. on March 29, stated arrest reports by Detective Jack Boon of the Okeechobee City Police Department.
Robinson was first arrested by the detective on April 12 when he was charged with resisting a law enforcement officer without violence, carrying a concealed firearm and possession of a firearm/ammunition by a delinquent.
He is being held in the Okeechobee County Jail on a total bond of $73,000.
Detective Boon said Wednesday, April 19, he is still looking for a second suspect in those burglaries. That suspect is described as a black male with a slim build who is 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-9 in height. He is thought to be around 20 years of age.
The OCPD investigator said both men were brought to the G4S facility in Okeechobee from the Fort Lauderdale area. He did not know why they were sent to the local youth facility. A phone call to that facility seeking information was not returned by newspaper deadline.
According to Detective Boon, surveillance video shows the two men walking south in the alley behind the former Jetson’s store on U.S. 441 N.
“The suspects cross N.E. Ninth Street and enter the rear parking area behind Glades Gas. Robinson (and the other man) enter a red Ford Explorer and steal two gas cards for the Glades Gas company,” stated the detective’s arrest report. “Robinson then moves to a black Ford four-door sedan where Robinson gains entry and steals a brown purse while the other man keeps watch.”
That purse was valued at $150, added the detective.
About 3 to 5 minutes later the duo committed two more vehicle burglaries behind Big Lake Eye Care, 606 N. Parrott Ave. The men broke out the passenger-side window to gain entry into the vehicles from which they took: a black and grey backpack, valued at $20; an Apple MacBook laptop valued at $1,200; a pair of prescription glasses valued at $569; a college textbook valued at $100; and a Jessica Simpson purse valued at $50.
One of the gas cards was found on or about April 2 along side N.W. 36th Street in Basswood, noted Detective Boon.
If anyone has information concerning this case, they are asked to call Detective Boon at 863-763-9786.
Eric Kopp is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News