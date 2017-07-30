Man baffled over mailing address change

OKEECHOBEE — Curious as to why he had stopped receiving some of his mail, a local man contacted the United States Postal Service (USPS) and found out his mail had been rerouted to Miami.
Deputy Daniel Eng, of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), indicated in his July 22 report that the 75-year-old Okeechobee man had only been receiving junk mail for the last six weeks.
“(He) stopped getting important mail, like his bills,” noted the deputy’s report.
The Okeechobee man also found out someone had been using his Amazon credit card. That credit card has been canceled, the deputy’s report stated.
As for what happened to the man’s mail, the report noted that his mail had been rerouted to 5280 N.W. 26th Ave. in Miami.
The victim then canceled that routing information and changed the mailing address back to his local address.
Eric Kopp is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News