Man allegedly pistol whipped

OKEECHOBEE — An Okeechobee man was arrested for allegedly hitting a man with a gun and trying to rob him while both men were passengers in a woman’s vehicle.
Timmy Joe Lee, 28, N.E. 31st Way, was arrested Monday, Sept. 11, on felony charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and robbery with a firearm. He was booked into the Okeechobee County Jail and is being held on $600,000 bond.
According to an arrest report by Deputy Dan Franklin, of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s office (OCSO), the victim claimed he was struck in the forehead by a firearm while catching a ride to Sebring with a local woman.
He reportedly told the deputy a man named “Tim,” later identified as Timmy Joe Lee, hit him and demanded his money.
OCSO Detective Corporal Ted Van Deman apparently saw the victim running through the area of S.W. 48th Ave. The detective spoke with the victim who reportedly said he had just been “pistol whipped” by a man wearing a pullover shirt in a dark colored Jeep.
Lee was a passenger in the backseat of the black 2004 Jeep and at some point he allegedly put his hand around the victim’s throat, put a pistol to the man’s head and demanded all of the victim’s money.
The victim refused and Lee hit the man in the forehead three times with the handgun, stated the deputy’s report. The victim fought back and Lee then doused him with pepper spray, pointed out Deputy Franklin.
As the victim got out of the vehicle and began to run away, Lee reportedly gave chase. The victim supposedly told Lee his money was under the seat, and then ran toward a cow pasture. Lee then fired a gunshot in an unknown direction, stated the arrest report.
Lee was allegedly carrying a silver 3-inch snub-nose revolver with pink grips.
OCSO Deputy Sergeant Brian Hagan, along with other deputies and officers from the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD) stopped the vehicle near S.W. 48th Ave. The driver, at that time, reportedly identified himself as Lee.
Deputy Franklin later met with the victim at Raulerson Hospital, then gave the man a ride to a friend’s residence.