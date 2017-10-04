Man accused of threatening neighbor with rifle

OKEECHOBEE — An Okeechobee man was arrested after being accused of pointing a gun at his neighbor.
Charles Randy Hawes, 65, S.E. 44th Ave., Okeechobee, was arrested Sept. 29 by Deputy Matt Crawford on an Okeechobee County felony warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $10,000. Jail records indicate he is out on bond.
According to an incident report by Deputy Devon Satallante, of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), a man walked out of his garage because he heard yelling outside, when he saw his neighbor — later identified as Hawes — standing out by his mailbox cussing at him in an attempt to instigate a fight.
The report noted that Hawes was highly intoxicated and appeared to have blood coming from his mouth as he walked back into his home. He came out again with a gun.
Hawes began to load the gun near a tree in his front yard and threatened to shoot the man, stated Deputy Satallante’s report.
The man was apparently in his garage and every time he would peek out he would supposedly see Hawes point the gun in his direction. It was at this time that the man called law enforcement, continued the report.
Deputy Satallante’s report went on to say that while he was speaking to Hawes, his wife, who appeared intoxicated, opened the door and fell to the ground hitting her head on the pavement — causing it to bleed and for her to be transported by EMS to Raulerson Hospital.
The man reportedly told Deputy Satallante that he wished to pursue criminal charges against Hawes, whose rifle was collected and submitted into evidence.
After clearing the scene of the incident, the man requested law enforcement to return because Hawes, his daughter and another man were yelling and swearing at him from their property claiming it was the man’s fault for the fall of Hawes’s wife.
Deputy Satallante informed the daughter to stay away from the man and his property along with the consequences of her causing a disturbance finished the report.