Man accused of chasing woman with car

OKEECHOBEE — An Okeechobee man was arrested Monday afternoon after allegedly causing an intentional traffic crash involving a pregnant woman, according to the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office report.
Alphonso Tyrone Morris, Jr., 23, N.E. 15th Ave., was arrested Nov. 6 on two counts of a felony charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
According to an arrest report OCSO Deputy Daniel Eng responded to N.E. 13th Ave. in Douglas Park in regards to a hit and run.
A woman informed Deputy Eng that Morris came over to her house and beat on her door Monday, Nov. 6. She reportedly told the deputy the reason for his presence was that she is pregnant by Morris and he wants her to have an abortion. The woman told Deputy Eng that she did not answer the door, in fear of Morris potentially causing her physical harm.
The woman reportedly left her home and Morris began to chase after her in his vehicle, got next to her on N.E. 13th Ave., and then struck her gold Toyota with his black Chevrolet while he came into her lane. Morris supposedly chased the woman back to her house before he stopped.
Deputy Eng’s report made note that a few witnesses located near Louis Grocery stated they saw Morris chase after the woman, travel in the wrong lane next to her and cut in front of her which caused the crash.
They then also confirmed that Morris pursued her after the crash.
The report concluded with audio recorded witness statements and photographs taken were submitted into evidence. The debris located on the road was consistent with the woman’s story of her incident with Morris. An attempt was made to get video footage from Louis Grocery but Deputy Eng was informed that the video was not functional at the time.
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, contact Martha’s House at 863-763-2893.