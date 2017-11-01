Man accused of attacking his parents

OKEECHOBEE — A 33-year-old Okeechobee man has been accused of attacking his parents.
Chad Prescott, N.W. 246th St., was arrested by Deputy Timothy Miller on felony charges of two counts of tampering with a victim, one count of abuse of a disabled adult and two misdemeanor charges of battery. His bond was set at $191,000.
According to an arrest report by Deputy Bryan Holden, of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), he met with the apparent victims of a domestic battery who stated their son, Prescott, just attacked and beat them up.
The man was bleeding from his head, face, and arms with no visible injuries to the woman noted the deputy’s report.
The man stated to Deputy Holden that an argument ensued over Prescott supposedly not putting a tarp on the roof of their home. The man claimed his son opened and slammed the door that led from the porch to the kitchen and that he put his foot in the door to prevent Prescott from shattering the glass door while it was being slammed.
It was at this time that Prescott ran in the house, grabbed his father by the throat and shoved him down against the window in the kitchen, which caused it to break, according to the report. The man told Deputy Holden that his wife told Prescott she was calling 911 when Prescott then snatched the phone from her hands and threw both the phone and herself on the floor.
The man’s father said he again attacked him, knocked him to the floor and punched him multiple times. The woman attempted to call 911 again when Prescott performed the same actions as before — throwing her and the cell phone to the ground.
The report also stated that Prescott kicked in the door to his uncle’s bedroom and then grabbed the man by the back of the neck — only releasing him after his mother screamed at Prescott to let him go.
Prescott’s father told Deputy Holden that he ran to his bedroom, grabbed his phone and attempted to call 911. Prescott then reportedly grabbed the man’s phone, threw it to the ground — where it shattered the screen — and began to punch him again.
Deputy Holden’s report stated that photographs were taken of the scene and all individuals involved. Prescott’s parents stated great concern for his temper, aggressive physical behavior towards them, and that he needs mental help before he really hurts someone and that they want to pursue criminal charges against their son. Deputy Holden provided Domestic Violence packets at the scene, concluded the report.
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, contact Martha’s House at 863-763-2893.