Local man charged with ‘dabbing’

OKEECHOBEE — There used to be a commercial featuring the slogan: “A little dab’ll do you!” But, for an Okeechobee man, a little ‘dab’ led to his arrest on a felony drug charge.
William Paul Trotter, 36, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 13, on an Okeechobee County felony warrant charging him with possession of premises for the manufacture of controlled substances with a minor present.
His bond on that charge has been set at $75,000.
Trotter was one of the 17 people who were arrested Sept. 3 during a drug sweep conducted by the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force. At that time he was charged with sale of marijuana (two counts) and possession of marijuana with intent to sell (two counts). His bond on those charges was set at $70,000.
Tuesday’s arrest came about after assistant state attorney Terry Tribble learned Trotter was making marijuana resin in his S.W. 18th Street home with his 3-year-old child in the home.
According to Mr. Tribble, Trotter was making the resin — which is also known as dabbing — in a room across the hall from the child’s room.
When task force detectives executed a search warrant on the home, they reportedly found numerous items commonly used to manufacture marijuana resin. Among those items were: numerous bottles of butane fluid; two silver metal high-pressure column extractors; a vacuum purge kit; numerous 1-gram packages; numerous glass jars containing suspected marijuana; smoking pipes and bongs; rolling papers; plastic bags; and, digital scales.
A detective’s report indicated the suspected marijuana was field tested and indicated a positive result for the presence of marijuana. The suspected pot weighed about 516.3 grams, or about 1.2 pounds.
Marijuana resin residue was also found on some wax paper in a freezer located in the kitchen.
The detective’s report went on to point out that Trotter has been unemployed for two years. However, when he was searched $1,717 in cash was found in his wallet, added the report. Apparently, said Mr. Tribble, Trotter has been manufacturing marijuana resin, or dabbing, to generate an income.
The resin, or dabs, are concentrated doses of pot that are made by extracting the THC with butane or carbon dioxide. This extraction results in a sticky oil that is referred to as wax or butane hash oil. Using dabs can produce a much more intense high than merely smoking pot, added the prosecutor.
An article in ‘High Times’ stated it’s actually possible to overdose on marijuana by dabbing.
“While still not lethal, taking more than your personal limit of dabs can lead to uncomfortable highs and, in some cases, passing out,” stated that article.
The story also points out dabbing, or the extracting of THC, can be dangerous. First, there is the possibility of explosions. Second, home extractions could result in ‘dirty’ oil that may contain contaminants that could present health hazards to consumers.
Eric Kopp is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News