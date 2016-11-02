Jogger found lying near road

OKEECHOBEE — Detectives are investigating the death of a man found Tuesday morning lying along side the road near his home in Fort Drum.
Although information was sketchy, Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Michele Bell said the man was apparently jogging when the incident occurred. He was found Nov. 1 by a passerby around 9:30 a.m.
She said foul play is not suspected.
Mrs. Bell said the white male, thought to be around 50 years of age, was wearing jogging clothes.
The man’s family has been notified, and the body has been taken to the District 19 Medical Examiner’s Office in Fort Pierce, added Mrs. Bell.
Eric Kopp is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News