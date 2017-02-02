Info on stolen car suspect sought

OKEECHOBEE — A local detective is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who is possibly a suspect in a stolen car case.
Apparently a 2014 dark gray Chrysler 300 was stolen from the 38000 block of N.W. 35th Avenue in Okeechobee on Jan. 19 between the hours of 1 and 7 a.m.
While the vehicle has been recovered Detective Sergeant Jimmy Mills, from the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), would like to speak with the man seen in the accompanying photo as he was leaving Walmart.
If you can identify the man in the photo or have any other information about this case, contact Sgt. Mills at 863-763-3117, ext. 5116, and refer to case #17SO1349.
Eric Kopp is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News