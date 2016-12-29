Info sought on stolen truck

OKEECHOBEE — A detective with the sheriff’s office is asking the public for information regarding a stolen Ford F-250 gold on black pickup truck.
The 2001 dually was apparently taken from the 4200 block of S.E. 27th Street between the hours of 10 p.m. on Dec. 17 and 8 a.m. on Dec. 18, said Detective Bryan Lowe of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).
According to the detective the four-wheel drive Lariat model should be displaying a Florida license tag. That tag number is 9890TF.
The truck’s vehicle identification number (VIN) is: 1FTWW33FX1EB60501.
Other notable features on the two-tone truck are: stock chrome wheels; a white storage box in the bed; and, the truck has no damage.
If you have any information regarding this case, contact Detective Lowe at 863-763-3117, ext. 5110.
Eric Kopp is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News