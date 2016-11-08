Info sought on stolen generator

OKEECHOBEE — A detective is asking for the public’s help in finding a 2005 Honda Blackmax generator that was recently stolen.

According to Detective Javier Gonzalez, of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the #6750-8450 generator is red and black in color and is on wheels.

The missing generator also has handles but is missing a rubber grip from one of those handles.

If you have recently purchased or have seen an ad for this generator, contact Detective Gonzalez at 863-763-3117, extension 5106.

