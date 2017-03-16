Info sought on stolen camper

OKEECHOBEE — A sheriff’s office detective is seeking the public’s help in locating a 30-foot pop-up camper that was stolen from the front yard of a home on U.S. 441 S.E.
The tan 2016 Rockwood Premier camper was stolen between the hours of 11 p.m., March 10, and 6:45 a.m., March 11.
Information from the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) indicated the camper had a for sale sign on it when stolen.
According to the sheriff’s office the serial number on the camper will be: 4X4CPR727GD295793. It will also be displaying Florida license tag number GGZL85.
A report by OCSO Deputy Mathew Huffman stated the owner of the camper returned home around 8 p.m. Friday, March 10, but did not notice if the camper was gone. The victim went on to reportedly tell the deputy that his dog began barking around 11 p.m. then stopped around 11:30 p.m.
Deputy Huffman pointed out that a trailer lock was not used to secure the camper.
The case has been turned over to OCSO Detective Mark Shireman.
If you have any information regarding this case, contact Detective Shireman at 863-763-3117, ext. 5113. When you call, refer to case #17SO5856.
Eric Kopp is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News