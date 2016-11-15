Info sought on stolen boat

OKEECHOBEE — A local detective is asking the public’s help in locating a boat, motor and trailer that was stolen from a home on S.E. 128th Avenue.
Detective Mark Shireman, of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), stated a 20-foot Express boat was reported stolen Friday, Nov. 11.
The 2013 boat has a gray and black hull, and should be sitting on a 23-foot aluminum Back Country trailer with chrome rims.
The boat has gray interior and is equipped with a 150hp, four-stroke Yamaha outboard motor and a Garmin fish finder on the console.
According to the investigator the boat’s registration number is FL9335PM, and its vehicle identification number (VIN) is JBC79216E313.
The trailer should be displaying Florida license tag BUF R01, and its VIN is 5HEAH2210DH138548.
If you have any information about this case, you are asked to contact Detective Shireman at 863-763-3117, ext. 5113, an refer to case number 16S25705.
Eric Kopp is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News