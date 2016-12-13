Info sought on stolen truck

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office asks the public’s help in locating a 2002 Gray Dodge, 4-door extended cab pickup truck with light tinted windows and a  Miami Dolphins sticker on back window. The Florida license tag is 7790QP. The truck’s fender wells, above the tires, have mounted lights which change colors.

On Dec. 7, 2016, the truck had broken down and was parked on the side of the road in the area of 5500 SR 70 East (near Mosquito Creek).

Between the hours of 7:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m., the truck was stolen from that location.

If you have any information contact Detective Mark Shireman at 863-763-3117, ext. 5113, reference Case #16S27835.

    Eric Kopp is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News

