Illegal drugs collected at festival

OKEECHOBEE — While young people enjoyed the 2017 Music Fest last weekend, law enforcement personnel didn’t have time to take in a show.
During the four-day event, 21 people were arrested and 19 of those were on felony drug charges. But, in many instances, members of law enforcement exercised discretion — meaning, if someone was honest with them and handed over their illegal drugs then those people weren’t arrested.
A large amount of drugs and paraphernalia were discarded in amnesty boxes placed outside of the venue.
Following is a list of the drugs and drug paraphernalia that was either found in the amnesty boxes or was turned over to law enforcement. Michele Bell, public information officer for the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), said some of the drugs were voluntarily turned over to law enforcement.
All of the items listed below are independent of any drugs and paraphernalia seized during an arrest.
• 6 pounds of hydroponic marijuana;
• 150 hits of LSD;
• 50 capsules of molly;
• 150 drug paraphernalia items (pipes, bongs, marijuana grinders, etc.);
• 1 ounce of marijuana resin;
• 200 pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes;
• 30 LSD dip cigarettes;
• 2 pounds of edible marijuana cookies, brownies, etc.;
• 14 grams of cocaine;
• 12 grams of methamphetamine;
• 100 hits of ecstasy;
• 26 marijuana candies (such as gummy bears, etc.);
• 10 grams of liquid LSD;
• 10 grams of powder molly;
• five sets of digital scales;
• 1 1/2 ounces of mushrooms;
• 57 nitrous oxide whippets; and,
• various prescription medications such as xanax and oxycodone.
While he welcomed everyone to Okeechobee for the festival, Sheriff Noel Stephen said law enforcement still had a job to do and they did it very well.
“We welcome anyone that travels to Okeechobee for the Music Fest and we encourage them to enjoy the festival. However, we will do all we can to eliminate as many drugs coming into Okeechobee County as possible,” said the sheriff. “With the help of assisting agencies, the weekend searches resulted in a large amount of narcotics being taken off the street.”
He went on to thank the other agencies that pitched in to help his agency, such as: the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office; the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office; the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office; the Florida Department of Law Enforcement; the Federal Bureau of Investigation; and, the Okeechobee City Police Department.
Eric Kopp is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News