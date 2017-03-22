Highlands County car-jacking suspect nabbed locally

OKEECHOBEE — A car jacking suspect led local deputies on a brief chase before he was apprehended and booked into the Okeechobee County Jail, where he is being held on $210,000 bond.
Deputy Mark Margerum, of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), stated in his arrest report that Joshua Aaron Huskin is accused of forcing a woman out of her 2011 Lincoln automobile Friday night in Highlands County. The woman was not harmed.
Huskin, 24, N. 18th St., was arrested March 17 on felony charges of grand theft-auto and fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer. He was also arrested on a misdemeanor charge of resisting a law enforcement officer without violence.
According to Deputy Margerum’s arrest report he and other local deputies were told about the car jacking around 8:30 p.m. by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO). It was thought the suspect would possibly pass through Okeechobee County on his way to Fort Pierce.
Deputy Margerum and OCSO Deputy Ronnie Baker, who were riding together, spotted the silver Lincoln around 8:42 p.m. as it traveled in an easterly direction on S.R. 70 West. The deputies got behind the car and tried to stop it but the driver, later identified as Huskin, refused to stop. At the time Huskin was driving the stolen car at a speed of 92 mph in a 60 mph zone.
Finally, Huskin pulled off the road in the 6700 block of S.R. 70 West where deputies ordered him out of the vehicle.
Apparently the victim, who was brought to Okeechobee County by an HCSO deputy, identified her car. She reportedly told Deputy Margerum the man who forced her out of her car had something in his hand, but she couldn’t tell what it was. Fearing for her life, she complied with the man’s demands, added the deputy’s report.
She reportedly told Deputy Margerum the alleged suspect grabbed her and pulled her out of the car.
Eric Kopp is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News