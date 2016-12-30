Fog blamed for early morning crash

OKEECHOBEE — Dense fog has been listed as the cause of an early-morning traffic accident Thursday on U.S. 441 North that claimed the life of a 71-year-old Michigan man.
A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) press release indicated William Jefferson Leavitt of Allen, Mich., was pronounced dead at the scene.
The FHP release stated 49-year-old Rodney Robbins of Okeechobee was eastbound on N.W. 208th Street around 7:30 a.m. when he reached that street’s intersection with U.S. 441 North.
Due to the heavy fog, Mr. Robbins reportedly did not see the 2008 Honda Goldwing motorcycle ridden by Mr. Leavitt approaching from the south and turned his 2003 Dodge Dakota pickup truck into the northbound lane.
When the pickup pulled into the northbound lane it was directly in the path of the oncoming motorcycle, stated the release. The front of the Honda reportedly struck the right rear of the Dodge pickup.
“Vehicle 2 continued northbound and entered the path of vehicle 3,” noted the release. “The front right of vehicle 3 struck the right side of vehicle 2.”
The third vehicle was a 2016 Ford F-250 pickup truck driven by Stanley M. Weese, 66, of Gallatin, Tenn.
Neither Mr. Robbins nor Mr. Weese were injured.
The FHP release does not indicate if either of the pickups sustained any damage as a result of the accident.
According to the release the crash is still under investigation.
Eric Kopp is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News