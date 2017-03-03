Festival fans scammed with fake tickets

OKEECHOBEE — Richelle Garcia and her friends traveled from Tennessee for the 2017 Okeechobee Music Festival planning for a weekend of fun. They found disappointment instead when they learned the tickets they had purchased were fakes.
Richelle said she obtained the tickets from someone she found on the website Craigslist. The seller claimed to be selling extra tickets to the sold-out music festival.
On Friday, Richelle and her friends stayed close to the box office on N.E. 128th St. hoping to find someone who had extra authentic tickets.
They reported the fraud to the festival officials who not only determined a real ticket had been copied to make the fakes, changing one serial number to make them appear authentic. Richelle said the festival officials had also determined that person had already checked into the festival, but that as soon as the armband was scanned to enter any of the concerts, the person would be ejected from OMF.
She said they also plan to contact law enforcement.
